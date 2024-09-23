ADVERTISEMENT

Power supply hit following UG cable mishap

Published - September 23, 2024 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Power supply to several hundreds of consumers in the Pettah electrical section limits was hit on Monday after an underground (UG) power cable was accidentally sliced during work on a gas pipeline project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mishap occurred reportedly while a trench was being dug using an excavator for laying the gas pipeline. The excavator arm snagged on the power cable, slicing through it.

According to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), supply to three transformers serving the region was hit on account of the incident, causing the unexpected outage. Consumers in the region went without electricity for several hours. But by late afternoon, the KSEB had made alternative arrangements for power supply to the affected regions.

Repairs on the damaged power cable is expected to be completed only by Tuesday, according to the Pettah electrical section.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US