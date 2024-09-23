Power supply hit following UG cable mishap

Power supply to several hundreds of consumers in the Pettah electrical section limits was hit on Monday after an underground (UG) power cable was accidentally sliced during work on a gas pipeline project.

The mishap occurred reportedly while a trench was being dug using an excavator for laying the gas pipeline. The excavator arm snagged on the power cable, slicing through it.

According to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), supply to three transformers serving the region was hit on account of the incident, causing the unexpected outage. Consumers in the region went without electricity for several hours. But by late afternoon, the KSEB had made alternative arrangements for power supply to the affected regions.

Repairs on the damaged power cable is expected to be completed only by Tuesday, according to the Pettah electrical section.