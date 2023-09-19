ADVERTISEMENT

Power struggle in Vaikom municipality continues

September 19, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A section of UDF councillors demand immediate resignation of chairperson while she says she can continue till January, 2024 as per a pact

The Hindu Bureau

The imbroglio over a change of guard in the Vaikom municipality appears no way near the end with councillors of the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) approaching the State leadership of the Congress in two groups.

The councillors who oppose and support present chairperson Radhika Shyam have sent separate letters to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and senior Congress leaders from the district. With no intervention forthcoming, a section of councillors even travelled to Thiruvananthapuram to meet the leaders.

While a section demands that Ms. Shyam resign immediately from the post, the faction supporting her is of the view that she has got six more months in office. Despite interventions by the District Congress Committee, a consensus is yet to be arrived at.

Fabricated document

According to Ms. Shyam, her term would end only by January 2024 as per a power-sharing agreement made shortly before the council came to power. She, at the same time, has rejected a written agreement as highlighted by the rival faction. “The written agreement is nothing but a fabricated document. We are not going to accept it,’’ she told the media.

In the 26-member council, the United Democratic Front is holding onto power with the support of two Independents. In the council, the UDF has 11 members, the Left Democratic Front nine, Bharatiya Janata Party has four and there are two Independents.

CONNECT WITH US