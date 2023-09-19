Power struggle in Vaikom municipality continues

September 19, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The imbroglio over a change of guard in the Vaikom municipality appears no way near the end with councillors of the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) approaching the State leadership of the Congress in two groups.

The councillors who oppose and support present chairperson Radhika Shyam have sent separate letters to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and senior Congress leaders from the district. With no intervention forthcoming, a section of councillors even travelled to Thiruvananthapuram to meet the leaders.

While a section demands that Ms. Shyam resign immediately from the post, the faction supporting her is of the view that she has got six more months in office. Despite interventions by the District Congress Committee, a consensus is yet to be arrived at.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fabricated document

According to Ms. Shyam, her term would end only by January 2024 as per a power-sharing agreement made shortly before the council came to power. She, at the same time, has rejected a written agreement as highlighted by the rival faction. “The written agreement is nothing but a fabricated document. We are not going to accept it,’’ she told the media.

In the 26-member council, the United Democratic Front is holding onto power with the support of two Independents. In the council, the UDF has 11 members, the Left Democratic Front nine, Bharatiya Janata Party has four and there are two Independents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.