HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Power situation to be reviewed on Monday

KSEB expected to submit a report on the options to tide over the present power supply crisis

August 20, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Monday is a critical day for the crisis-hit Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) with Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty set to review the power situation and the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission scheduling a hearing on a KSEB plea concerning urgent power purchases.

Mr. Krishnankutty will convene a high-level meeting of the Power department officials on Monday evening. The KSEB is expected to submit a report on the options before the State to tide over the present power supply crisis. At the previous meeting on August 14, the KSEB had been issued directions in this regard.

Hearing on petition

The regulatory commission’s hearing on a petition filed by the KSEB for continuing an interim arrangement to procure power under ‘‘unapproved’‘ Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) mode contracts will begin at 11 a.m.

The weak southwest monsoon has forced the KSEB to tone down its internal hydropower generation to a minimum. In August, hydel generation crossed the 20 million unit (mu)-mark only on two days. This, at a time when daily power consumption has been averaging 82 mu in August.

A comparison

On an average, the State has been importing 64.7 mu per day, including supply from central generating stations and power purchases through the energy exchanges, to meet the demand.

To compare, the KSEB had been generating approximately 41 mu in August last year when the State received copious southwest monsoon rainfall. Power imports had averaged 27 mu.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.