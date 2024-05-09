Power situation in Kerala under control, says Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty

The crisis in Kerala’s power sector triggered by the hot summer weather is now under control, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has said.

He was speaking after chairing a meeting on Thursday to review the power situation. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Power department and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). According to the Minister, the set of decisions taken in early May to tackle the crisis without imposing Statewide power curbs has borne results.

Peak demand drops

Peak demand has dipped by approximately 117 megwawatts (MW) with the KSEB consumers responding positively to the KSEB measures.

With rainfall ushering in cooler weather, the maximum demand in the evening hours on Wednesday had dipped to 5,167 MW. The day’s consumption stood at 109.14 million units.

Reschedule power use

The KSEB had urged high-end industrial consumers and public sector undertakings (PSU), including the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), to keep electricity consumption to a minimum between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. High-end industries were directed to reschedule electricity use so as to reduce consumption between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The KWA was asked to reschedule pumping without affecting drinking water supply.

Meanwhile, cooler weather is expected to prevail till at least May 13 with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rainfall in all districts. Pathanamthitta and Idukki, where the KSEB has large hydel projects, are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on May 12, as per the latest weather update from the IMD.

