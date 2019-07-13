Power situation grim, says Mani

The power crisis may intensify if the State does not receive copious rain in the next two weeks, but the government will take the lead to avert a crisis, Power Minister M.M.Mani has said.

In an article released here on Friday, Mr.Mani said the rain deficit in the current monsoon so far had been pegged at 45%.

The generating stations could meet only 30% of the State’s power needs and the rest had to be sourced from outside the State. The drought had worsened the situation.

Normal course

In the normal course, the reservoirs of the generating stations would maintain a water level to produce 550 million units (mu) on June 1. This was aimed at meeting any shortfall owing to delay in the onset of the southwest monsoon.

Intense summer

Once the summer turned intense the consumption rose by 15% during April and May.

The Kerala State Electricity Board made up the deficit through short and long-term power purchase pacts and also through daily purchase.

The current water level allowed the KSEB to go ahead without imposing any restrictions till July 15 but if the State did not get sufficient rain and the consumption level remained at 75 mu, the State would have to think of curbs, the Minister said.