power shutdown

Power supply will be affected in the following areas on Tuesday between 9 and 5 p.m.: Thoppumpady section — Mother Teresa Junction, Chullikkal, and Kuruppath Pramabu and neighbouring regions; Girinagar section: Puthiya Road, Sasthri Nagar, Tagore Nagar, Ponneth Temple Road and nearby areas ; Thripunithura section: Pattuprakkal, Kaniyaveli, Ayurveda Hospital, Mekkara and neighbouring regions; Thrikkakara section — West Padamugal, Chembumukk, Vazhakkala, Kunnumpuram, Pulikkillam, NGO Quarters, Dessiya Mukku, Kennadi Mukku, Navanirman School and nearby areas.; Fort Kochi Section – Customs Jetty, Boat Yard, Sehgal; Thevara section – Konthurthy, Yatch club, Friends Nagar and Priyadarsini Nagar; Vaduthala Section – Smashanam, PJ Antony Gorund , Toll Gate and nearby areas.
