Power sector unions form human chain in Thiruvananthapuram against Electricity (Amendment) Bill

7,500-odd people turn up to create a 4-km-long chain demanding that the Centre scrap the Bill that was presented in Parliament on August 8 and ‘protect the nation’s power sector’

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 10, 2022 21:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

MP and CITU state general secretary Elamaram Kareem, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, and and INTUC State president R. Chandrasekharan take part in a human chain formed by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday demanding that the Centre withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Power sector unions on Thursday created a human chain in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the protests under way against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill. The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE), which organised the protest in the evening, said more than 7,500 people turned up to create the 4-km-long chain which stretched from Vydyuthi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Kerala State Electricity Board, to Raj Bhavan at Kowdiar.

Later, Elamaram Kareem, MP and CITU State general secretary, inaugurated a public meeting. CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran and INTUC State president R. Chandrasekharan spoke.

The human chain was organised as part of the nationwide protests spearheaded by the NCCOEEE, a platform for power sector trade unions, demanding that the Centre scrap the Bill that was presented in Parliament on August 8 and protect the nation’s power sector.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament march

The Bill, if passed, will lead to a sharp increase in power tariffs, usher in privatisation of the sector making electricity inaccessible to the poor, the farmers and small industry, the NCCOEEE alleged. As part of its struggle, NCCOEEE is planning to take out a march to Parliament on November 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app