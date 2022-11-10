Power sector unions form human chain in Thiruvananthapuram against Electricity (Amendment) Bill

The Hindu Bureau November 10, 2022 21:12 IST

7,500-odd people turn up to create a 4-km-long chain demanding that the Centre scrap the Bill that was presented in Parliament on August 8 and ‘protect the nation’s power sector’

MP and CITU state general secretary Elamaram Kareem, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, and and INTUC State president R. Chandrasekharan take part in a human chain formed by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday demanding that the Centre withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Power sector unions on Thursday created a human chain in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the protests under way against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill. The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE), which organised the protest in the evening, said more than 7,500 people turned up to create the 4-km-long chain which stretched from Vydyuthi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Kerala State Electricity Board, to Raj Bhavan at Kowdiar. Later, Elamaram Kareem, MP and CITU State general secretary, inaugurated a public meeting. CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran and INTUC State president R. Chandrasekharan spoke. The human chain was organised as part of the nationwide protests spearheaded by the NCCOEEE, a platform for power sector trade unions, demanding that the Centre scrap the Bill that was presented in Parliament on August 8 and protect the nation’s power sector. Parliament march The Bill, if passed, will lead to a sharp increase in power tariffs, usher in privatisation of the sector making electricity inaccessible to the poor, the farmers and small industry, the NCCOEEE alleged. As part of its struggle, NCCOEEE is planning to take out a march to Parliament on November 23.



