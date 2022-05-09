Power sector staved off privatisation threat: Minister

Krishnankutty opens construction work of 110 kV substation at Pariyaram

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has said that the power sector has made great strides in countering the threat of privatisation.

After inaugurating the construction work of Pariyaram 110 kV substation through video conferencing, he said the aim of the government is to provide quality electricity at affordable rates.

“The department has been able to generate an operating profit of ₹1,466 crore in the year 2021-22. This is an all-time record,” he said.

He said that the State was able to generate 35.5 MW from hydropower projects and 117.5 MW from solar power projects. This should continue in the coming years, he said.

The Electricity Board has given administrative sanction of ₹9.8 crore to increase the capacity of the existing 33 kV substation at Pariyaram to 110 KV. The first phase will be completed within the current financial year.

The first phase will see the completion of a 12.5 MW transformer, associated equipment and a 110 kV double circuit line. The scheme will benefit various areas in Pariyaram, Kadannapally, Ezhome, Cheruthazham, and Kunhimangalam panchayats.

M. Vijin, MLA, presided over the function which was held on the premises of the Pariyaram Ursuline English Medium School. Kadannapally-Panappuzha panchayat president T. Sulaja; Taliparamba block panchayat president C.M. Krishnan; district panchayat member T. Thampan Master; and other public representatives and officials were present.