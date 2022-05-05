Power Secretary to hold further talks to end row

The tussle between the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) management and the pro-Left KSEB Officers' Association (KSEBOA) appears to be heading towards a settlement.

At a meeting chaired by Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty on Thursday evening, Principal Secretary (Power) Rajesh Kumar Sinha was entrusted with holding further discussions to arrive at a final arrangement. The Power Secretary is likely to convene a meeting on Friday. It is understood that tentative agreements have been reached on some of the contentious issues, including the transfer of the KSEBOA office-bears.

The three officers, KSEBOA State president M.G. Suresh Kumar, general secretary B. Harikumar and State office-bearer Jasmin Banu were likely to be given suitable postings in vacancies arising after May 31, sources said. The High Court had directed the Power Secretary to mediate talks to settle the stand-off between the management and the KSEBOA.