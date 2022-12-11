Power Minister to hold talks with unions on prepaid smart meters

December 11, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

KSEB unions object to the implementation method, under a Centrally assisted scheme, saying that the conditions set are not favourable for the State

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty is set to hold discussions with power sector unions on Monday in an attempt to sort out disputes surrounding the roll-out of smart meters with prepayment mode in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Employees’ organisations in the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) object to the implementation method adopted by the State power utility alleging that it spells financial burden for consumers and paves way for privatisation in power distribution.

Phase I by Dec. 2023

Although Phase I of the meter installation is to be completed by December 2023 according to the Union Power Ministry, Kerala is yet to begin installing the meters. Consumers are to be equipped with prepaid metering under the Centrally assisted Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The unions object to the TOTEX (capital expenditure + operational expenditure) option of the RDSS chosen by the KSEB for meter installation. It entails outsourcing of critical work which has far-reaching implications and aids privatisation, they allege. The Left-backed KSEB Officers’ Association, instead, wants the KSEB to directly implement smart metering, independent of the RDSS. According to it, the conditions set by the Centre are not favourable for the State financially.

Costly delay

But department officials say that delaying smart metering is not an option as it could jeopardise the State’s chances of receiving phase-wise funds under the RDSS.

Kerala lags way behind other States in smart metering, indicate data with the National Smart Grid Mission (NSGM). While Bihar and Uttar Pradesh top the list with 11.87 lakh and 11.69 lakh installed smart meters, Kerala is last on it with just 805 units installed. The 805 meters, Power Department officials said, were installed by the Cochin Port Trust, which is also an electricity distribution licencee.

The Centre had approved a project cost of ₹10,475.03 crore for RDSS implementation in Kerala in March. It includes ₹8,175.05 crore for the roll-out of prepaid smart metering.

According to the Union Power Ministry, prepaid smart meters will aid automatic measurement of energy flows, energy accounting and auditing without human intervention. It will facilitate a shift to digital pre-paid system, with recharging facility through mobile phones, and enabling of Time-of-Day (ToD) tariff.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US