Power Minister to hold talks with unions on prepaid smart meters

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty is set to hold discussions with power sector unions on Monday in an attempt to sort out disputes surrounding the roll-out of smart meters with prepayment mode in the State.

Employees’ organisations in the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) object to the implementation method adopted by the State power utility alleging that it spells financial burden for consumers and paves way for privatisation in power distribution.

Phase I by Dec. 2023

Although Phase I of the meter installation is to be completed by December 2023 according to the Union Power Ministry, Kerala is yet to begin installing the meters. Consumers are to be equipped with prepaid metering under the Centrally assisted Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

The unions object to the TOTEX (capital expenditure + operational expenditure) option of the RDSS chosen by the KSEB for meter installation. It entails outsourcing of critical work which has far-reaching implications and aids privatisation, they allege. The Left-backed KSEB Officers’ Association, instead, wants the KSEB to directly implement smart metering, independent of the RDSS. According to it, the conditions set by the Centre are not favourable for the State financially.

Costly delay

But department officials say that delaying smart metering is not an option as it could jeopardise the State’s chances of receiving phase-wise funds under the RDSS.

Kerala lags way behind other States in smart metering, indicate data with the National Smart Grid Mission (NSGM). While Bihar and Uttar Pradesh top the list with 11.87 lakh and 11.69 lakh installed smart meters, Kerala is last on it with just 805 units installed. The 805 meters, Power Department officials said, were installed by the Cochin Port Trust, which is also an electricity distribution licencee.

The Centre had approved a project cost of ₹10,475.03 crore for RDSS implementation in Kerala in March. It includes ₹8,175.05 crore for the roll-out of prepaid smart metering.

According to the Union Power Ministry, prepaid smart meters will aid automatic measurement of energy flows, energy accounting and auditing without human intervention. It will facilitate a shift to digital pre-paid system, with recharging facility through mobile phones, and enabling of Time-of-Day (ToD) tariff.