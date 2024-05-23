Power generation up at Moolamattom in view of southwest monsoon

Power generation at the Moolamattom power station has been ramped up with a view to reducing the water level in the Idukki reservoir before the arrival of the southwest monsoon. With all six generators available for power generation, the plant produced 11.158 million units (mu) on Wednesday – up from 6.043 mu on Tuesday. Subsequently, the storage in the Malankara dam has also been increased.

“The number 1 generator at Moolamattom resumed power generation on Wednesday. We need to reduce the water level before the arrival of the monsoon. Generation limits at the power plant are based on the demand by the State Load Dispatch Center (SLDC),” said a KSEB generation wing official.

The water level in the Idukki dam was 2,333.72 ft (32.85%) on Thursday, as against 2,320.40 ft (23.10%) on the same day last year. There is over 13.32 ft (9.75%) more storage in the Idukki reservoir compared to the previous year.

A KSEB dam safety official said that before the arrival of the southwest monsoon, the water level in the Idukki reservoir was reduced to 2,300 ft. This was carried out in the last week of May in 2023 to avoid the sudden opening of dam shutters to follow the rule curve. “In 2022, the storage in the Idukki reservoir in the last week of May was 40%. After receiving heavy rain during the southwest monsoon, the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam in the Idukki reservoir were opened two times to manage the rule curve,” said the official.

“The new water year begins on June 1; just nine days are left in the State for the next water year [June 2024 - May 2025],” said the official.

Storage levels in major hydel dams averaged around 30% on Thursday. The storage level are as follows: Pampa (25%), Sholayar (13%), Edamalayar (31%), Kundala (13%), Mattupetty (60%), Kuttiyady (41%), Thariyode (13%), Anayirankal (3%), Ponmudi (44%), Neriamangalam (77%) Peringalkuthu (37%) and Lower Periyar (57%).