Power generation resumes partially at Moolamattom

Idukki

06 February 2021 23:22 IST

Power generation resumed at the Moolamattom power plant of the Idukki hydroelectric project on Saturday moring.

The State experienced power shortage following the suspension of power generation after a blast in one of the six generators around 6.30 p.m. on Friday. The blast occurred at the auxiliary system of the transformer in Generator 4 when power production was on. Smoke filled the power house and generation was stopped.

A Kerala State Electricity Board official on Saturday said power generation resumed partially on Saturday. Generators 1, 2, 5, and 6 were functioning now and Generators 4 and 3 would resume generation after inspection. The latter generators were interconnected.

Advertising

Advertising