Kerala

Power generation resumes partially at Moolamattom

Power generation resumed at the Moolamattom power plant of the Idukki hydroelectric project on Saturday moring.

The State experienced power shortage following the suspension of power generation after a blast in one of the six generators around 6.30 p.m. on Friday. The blast occurred at the auxiliary system of the transformer in Generator 4 when power production was on. Smoke filled the power house and generation was stopped.

A Kerala State Electricity Board official on Saturday said power generation resumed partially on Saturday. Generators 1, 2, 5, and 6 were functioning now and Generators 4 and 3 would resume generation after inspection. The latter generators were interconnected.

