Power generation resumes partially at Moolamattom

Power generation at the Moolamattom power house resumed partially on Tuesday after it was stopped following a blast at the exit transformer of the second generator on Monday night.

The blast occurred around 9.30 p.m. and the underground station was filled with smoke. Fire and Rescue Services personnel immediately evacuated all staff from the power station.

Two of them, assistant engineer Sampath and contract staffer Abin Ramachandran, were admitted to a private hospital at Moolamattom after they had difficulty in breathing.

A Kerala State Electricity Board official on Tuesday said the other generators were restored to normal power production mode by afternoon. The second generator needed inspection and only an inquiry could ascertain the reasons for the blast. The official said the State would have a shortage of 500 MW in view of the partial disruption in generation. Electricity Minister M.M.Mani on Tuesday visited the power house to take stock of the situation.

The Moolamattom power house of the Idukki reservoir has an installed capacity of 780 MW with six generators of 130 MW each. It meets nearly 40% of the power requirements of the State and is reserved mainly for the peak summer season demand.

2015 and 2011 blasts

In April 2015, a major blast was reported at the circuit breaker and in January 2011 two engineers on duty at the powerhouse were killed in another blast.

A second power station at Moolamattom to meet the requirements of the peak season is under consideration of the government. It is also aimed at reducing the pressure on the present power station where the equipment are over 40 years old and without much upgrade.