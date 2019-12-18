Power generation resumes at Moolamattom

Power generation at the Moolamattom power house resumed on Tuesday night after repair works.

The power house had remained closed for a week to correct the cooling system of the generator and to repair faults in the control gate. The repair work on generator number one was completed on Tuesday and power generation resumed in the night.

Repair of the other two generators would be completed in the coming days and power generation would be restored fully, said a KSEB official.

In August 2016, Alstom India, renamed as GE Power, had bagged the ₹48-crore contract for renovation work on the power house.

The Moolamattom underground power station was commissioned in 1976. Generators 1, 2, and 3 were installed in the first phase. The power house had a total production capacity of 780 megawatts with six generators of 130 megawatt each.

In the second phase, generators 3, 4 and 5 were installed in 1986.