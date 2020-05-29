Power generation raised at Moolamattom

Idukki

29 May 2020 22:54 IST

Aim is to reduce Idukki water level

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has raised power generation at the Moolamattom power house to reduce the water level in the Idukki reservoir ahead of the southwest monsoon. However, only three of the six generators are functional now, with the rest caught in technical snags. The KSEB is planning to reduce the water level before the onset of the southwest monsoon.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir was 2,339.7 ft on Thursday and the power house generated 7.6 million units (mu). With the water level rising fast ahead of the monsoon, the KSEB decided to reduce it by working the three generations to full capacity.

Fall in water level

There was a fall of 1% in the water level on Friday from the previous day. Normally, there is around 20% water in the reservoir ahead of the monsoon. On Thursday, there was 37% water. If the water level prior to the monsoon remains high, it may reach the maximum level in a short period in the event of heavy rain.

Flood possibility

If the dam shutters are opened, it could lead to flood downstream up to Kochi. KSEB sources said that by engaging only three generators, there was a limit to bringing down the water level. The KSEB said the trial run of the sirens at the Cheruthoni dam of the Idukki reservoir would be held on June 2 and June 3. People should not panic, a press release added.

The district administration has taken precautionary measures in the wake of the heavy rainfall predicted on Friday. There is restriction on travelling to the high ranges from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The District Collector said those living in areas prone to landslips or floods should be prepared to move to relief camps.

Dams to be opened

The Kallarkutty and Pambla (Lower Periyar) dams will be opened on Saturday and those living close to the banks downstream should take precautionary measures.

The water level in the Kallarkutty dam was 452.10 metres on Thursday against the maximum water level of 456.69 metres.

At Pampla, the current water level is 248.4 metres to the maximum level of 253 metre.

By 10 a.m., the shutter of the Kallarkutty dam would be opened by 10 cm to release 10 cumecs of water, while the one of the shutters of the Pambla dam would be opened 10 cm to release 15 cumecs of water.