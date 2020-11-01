Power generation at Pallivasal extension by March 2021

Work resumes on generating station of 60-MW project

With work restarting on the generating station of the much-delayed 60 MW Pallivasal extension scheme in Idukki district, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is expecting to start power generation in May 2021 by operationalising the first generator.

Plagued by a host of issues, including technical glitches and geological challenges, the commissioning of the Pallivasal extension scheme has been delayed by several years. According to the initial agreement inked in 2007, the extension scheme should have been completed on March 1, 2011.

On Oct. 21

Although the KSEB had floated tenders on multiple occasions to revive the scheme, they had not worked out. The work was awarded afresh on the fifth attempt which has now enabled the State-owned power utility to restart the work on the generating station on October 21 this year. Work on the tunnel and the penstock pipes were also progressing, KSEB officials said.

The power station at Pallivasal is the oldest in operation in the State. The first stage of the Pallivasal hydro-electric project was completed in 1940 and, by 1952, it became full-fledged with a total installed capacity of 37.5 MW. In 2002, the KSEB completed the renovation of this hydro-electric project.

Two units

Subsequently, the 60 MW Pallivasal extension scheme (153.9 million units) was designed to fully utilise the available water. The power station will have two 30 MW units, one of which is expected to be operational by May, 2021.