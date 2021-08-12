KeralaIDUKKI 12 August 2021 21:48 IST
Power generation at key Moolamattom plant in Kerala hit after six generators develop technical problems
Updated: 12 August 2021 21:48 IST
An official of the KSEB said there would be a shortage of 300 mega watts of power, adding that the State would face restrictions on electricity usage till the power generation was restored to normal
Power generation at the Moolamattom power plant of the Idukki hydroelectric project has been temporarily halted due to technical problems in the six generators from 7.30 p.m. on Thursday.
An official of the KSEB said there would be a shortage of 300 mega watts of power, adding that the State would face restrictions on electricity usage till the power generation was restored to normal.
Essential services would not be affected and efforts were on to draw electricity from other sources, said the official.
