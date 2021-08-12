Kerala

Power generation at key Moolamattom plant in Kerala hit after six generators develop technical problems

Power generation at the Moolamattom power plant of the Idukki hydroelectric project has been temporarily halted due to technical problems in the six generators from 7.30 p.m. on Thursday.

An official of the KSEB said there would be a shortage of 300 mega watts of power, adding that the State would face restrictions on electricity usage till the power generation was restored to normal.

Essential services would not be affected and efforts were on to draw electricity from other sources, said the official.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2021 9:49:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/power-generation-at-key-moolamattom-plant-in-kerala-hit-after-six-generators-develop-technical-problems/article35885177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY