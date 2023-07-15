Power department told to freeze plans for KSEB joint venture with THDCIL

July 15, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Power department has reportedly been directed to freeze the plans for a joint venture between the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) for developing pumped storage projects (PSP) and other hydel projects in the State.

It is understood that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during a meeting on renewable energy, had taken the stand that the KSEB could develop the projects on its own. He has also drawn attention to the concerns raised over the shareholding pattern, the asset transfer agreement, and conditions dealing with the transfer of shares under the proposed joint venture. (JV)

Plans for the joint venture had attracted strong criticism from the employees’ organisations in the KSEB, including CITU-backed KSEB Officers’ Association (KSEBOA) and the Kerala Electricity Officers’ Confederation (INTUC). The KSEBOA had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister conveying its apprehensions over the proposal to transfer State-owned power sector assets to the JV company.

The unions had also objected to the shareholding pattern recommended in a draft MoU where THDCIL will hold 76% and the KSEB, 24%, as well as to a clause dealing with the disposal of shares after a five-year ‘lock-in’ period. The Power Department had proposed the implementation of 13 PSPs and other hydel projects through the JV.

However, the KSEBOA pointed out that the KSEB had carried out detailed studies on PSP on its own. But it did not go ahead with them at the time as they were not viable financially, according to the KSEBOA.

