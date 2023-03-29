Power demand peaks as temperature rises in State

March 29, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As summer temperatures soared this month, so has electricity demand during peak consumption hours in the evenings. The record peak demand for the State has been reset thrice already in March, show load despatch centre data.

The Kerala power system recorded a peak demand of 4,517 MW on Tuesday, March 28, the highest for the State. Last summer, the highest peak demand was recorded on April 27 (4,385 MW).

In March this year, the maximum demand recorded was reset thrice; on March 13 (4,432 MW), March 14 (4,494 MW), and March 28 (4,517 MW).

Along with the rise in summer temperatures, the school examination and festival seasons also contributed to the uptick in demand in March.

The overall daily consumption continues to remain on a high note. This summer, consumption was at its highest on March 14; 92.04 million units (MU). The all-time record for Kerala of 92.88 MU was set on April 28, 2022.

That said, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has ruled out the possibility of a power crisis, adding that the situation is manageable through power purchase agreements and ‘swap’ deals made in advance.

The KSEB is also keeping internal generation of hydel power down. This step, a normal procedure for summer months, is meant to guarantee adequate storage in the hydel reservoirs if the southwest monsoon is delayed in June.

For instance, 78.38% of the electricity requirement on Tuesday was met through power ‘imports.’ Water storage in the reservoirs of hydroelectric projects in the State stood at 46% (equivalent to 1,922 MU) on Tuesday. This is the lowest in the past four years.