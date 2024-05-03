Power crisis: industries and PSUs asked to regulate consumption during late-night hours

May 03, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As part of the efforts to tackle the power crisis without imposing Statewide power curbs, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has urged high-end industrial consumers and public-sector undertakings (PSU), including the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), to keep electricity consumption at a minimum between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

High-end industries will be directed to reschedule their electricity use so as to reduce consumption between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The KWA will be urged to reschedule pumping without affecting drinking water supply.

The decisions were finalised at a meeting convened by Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty on Thursday. The KSEB will review the power situation after two days and hand over a report to the State government.

114.18 million units

The KSEB advisory to consumers has come when the day’s consumption on Thursday touched 114.18 million units, and the maximum demand, 5854 megawatts, both all-time highs for the State.

In a circular on Friday, the KSEB has directed its field officers to advise those PSUs, including the KWA, having run-up arrears on power bills to regulate consumption during the four-hour period. The KSEB has told its staff to temporarily disconnect supply if the PSUs continue the use of energy-guzzling machinery during the late-night hours without sufficient cause. Deputy Chief Engineers have been directed to provide exemptions to KWA machinery that operate round-the-clock.

High-tension consumers

High-tension and extra high-tension consumers who number 7,600 in the State account for 27% of the consumption. Self-regulation by this category of consumers can help avert the present crisis to a great extent. Since the electricity tariff is on the lower side after 10 p.m., industries that operate on three shifts tend to operate big machinery after 10 p.m. They have been advised to keep the usage to a minimum till 2 a.m. for the time being.

The operation of lift irrigation pumps should be rescheduled to off-peak hours. Shops and other commercial establishments have been asked to avoid the use of electricity for decorative lighting and advertisements after 9 p.m.

Domestic consumers have been directed to maintain the temperature in air-conditioners above 26° C. They have also been asked to switch off inessential electrical equipment in the evening hours.

Mr. Krishnankutty has urged the public to support the KSEB in its efforts to overcome the crisis.

