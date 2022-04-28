Power consumption at a new high in State

Daily power consumption stood at 92.04 million units (MU) on Wednesday, an all-time high for the State. This is the fourth time this summer that the consumption record is being broken and the second instance of daily consumption crossing the 90 MU mark.

Wednesday's demand was met through 32.05 MU of internal generation and 59.98 MU of net imports. The highest daily consumption this summer are as follows: March 15 (89.6 MU), March 21 (89.74 MU) and March 26 (90.37 MU).