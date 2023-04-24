Power brokers in Kannur behind AI camera deal, says Satheesan

April 24, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan owes an explanation to the public on the ‘irregularities’ in the contract to install 726 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled CCTV cameras (at accident-prone locations) in the State, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said here on Monday.

He said many stakeholders unduly gained money at the expense of taxpayers, although they had limited or no role in the installation of AI cameras. They included those in the State government, KELTRON, SRIT, and the firms to which subcontracts had been given.

By claiming in a Cabinet note placed before the Assembly that KELTRON was involved in the entire process, Transport Minister Antony Raju was hiding the role played by the other firms. Even members of the Cabinet were unaware of the role played by the firms to which subcontracts had been awarded, Mr. Satheesan said.

It was evident from the website of SRIT that it had no experience in installing AI cameras, and did not fit in with pre-qualification norms in the bid. The firm is involved in the KFON deal as well. As in the past, it went on to form a consortium of firms to implement the project. It had links with a firm linked with the CPI(M). Powerbrokers based in Kannur were behind such firms which managed to get lucrative contracts. The proceeds from all such contracts went to a single entity. This cast a shadow on the transparency behind award of contracts in Kerala.

Hyped price

Dismissing KELTRON’s claim that each AI camera cost ₹9.50 lakh and another ₹8 lakh for its maintenance, Mr. Satheesan said AI cameras that adhered to international norms were available for one-tenth the rate. The supplier firms would in addition provided free maintenance for five years. Only ₹70 crore in the ₹232-crore contract was to procure the cameras. This apart, the government aimed to net ₹1,000 crore from motorists as fine.

The Finance Department had recommended that KELTRON’s role be limited to that of project management. The government overlooked this and entrusted it with facility management, in a manner similar to that in the SNC-Lavalin deal, he said.