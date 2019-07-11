Power bill defaulters drill a hole in KSEB coffers

The alleged laxity on the part of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in recovering power charge arrears to the tune of ₹1,328.20 crore from different sectors, mainly private clients, may prove dearly for the board.

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission, after announcing a tariff revision recently, had cautioned the board to recover the arrears and clarified that the burden would not be passed on to consumers. It had also insisted on implementing a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, for pruning the staff as part of the austerity measures mooted for salvaging the board from the red.

While public utilities constitute a major chunk of the defaulters, private majors too figure prominently on the list. The board which is striving hard to weather a financial crisis could ill-afford to rest on its oars on the presumption that the current tariff hike would help overcome its resource shortfall.

Board sources told The Hindu that the arrears as per on March 31 have come down from ₹2,802.60 crore to ₹1,388.20 crore. But the arrears from private majors have been pegged at ₹937.48 crore. Realising it would be a rather tough challenge.

Defaulters’ list

Various government departments owe ₹95.71 crore and the Kerala Water Authority ₹153.80 crore. While State public sector undertakings have incurred dues to the tune of ₹98.31 crore, the share of Central PSUs amounts to ₹43.57 crore.

About 36.19% of the arrears, amounting to ₹502.38 crore, remain entangled in litigation.

While taking the lead to mop up the dues, the board has too many limitations. For, it cannot snap the power connection to hospitals, the KWA and such other essential utility services since it would invite public ire.

The government would have to step in to recover the dues and the board would have shown a renewed impetus to take the private sector defaulters to task. Whether it would take the lead in this score remained to be seen, the sources said.