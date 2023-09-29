ADVERTISEMENT

Power bill arrears: Lok Ayukta issues notices to power secretary, KSEB

September 29, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Lok Ayukta has issued notices to the Power Secretary and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on a complaint that sought a stay on revision of power tariffs until the KSEB recovers power bill arrears of over ₹3,000 crore from its consumers.

The Division Bench of the Kerala Lok Ayukta admitted for investigation a complaint filed by Mannadi Pushpakaran that accused the KSEB of laxity in revenue collection.

The complainant alleged that, as on December 2022, revenue arrears totalling ₹3,030 crore was pending for collection due to the ‘wilfull omission’ on the part of KSEB officials. At the same time, the additional revenue expected through an increase in tariff is only Rs2,212 crore. Mr. Pushpakaran has sought a stay on tariff revision until the dues are collected in full.

The notices were issued by the bench consisting of Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lok Ayukta Justice Harun Ul Rashid.

The case was posted for hearing on November 2, a statement said.

