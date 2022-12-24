Power bill arrears keep piling up, reveal data

December 24, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) hasn’t had much success in recovering power bill arrears from consumers despite the announcement of one-time settlement schemes, data show.

Arrears have mounted to ₹2,981.16 crore, as per updated figures for September 30 this year. Government offices owe the KSEB ₹126.85 crore and public sector institutions including the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), ₹1,319.78 crore. Domestic consumers also have run up arrears to the tune of ₹313.59 crore, show Power Department data.

Private companies in the high tension/extra-high tension consumer categories and captive power plants (CPP) owe the KSEB ₹745.85 crore. Of this, ₹262.8 crore is tangled up in litigation.

Earlier this month, the KSEB had furnished details of top defaulters in the State Assembly.

Recently, the KSEB had drawn flak from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for failing to recover the dues. Arrears on electricity charges recoverable from HT and Lt consumers shot up by ₹220.66 crore from ₹2,121.70 crore in March 2017 to ₹2,342.36 crore in March 2021, observed the latest CAG audit report on KSEB’s performance in connection with the implementation of the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) released this month.

Initiatives like one-time settlement scheme and holding of Vydyuthi adalats for recovery of the dues ‘‘could not significantly reduce the total collectibles,’‘ the CAG noted. The audit report also noted that the State Government had failed to meet the commitment in the UDAY MoU to pay the outstanding dues of government departments other than that of KWA.

In June, the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission, had directed the KSEB to constitute an ‘arrear recovery team’ and propose a time-bound action plan to recover the arrears.

When considering the KSEB petition on Aggregate Revenue Requirement and Expected Revenue from Charges, the Commission had observed that the accumulation of arrears would adversely impact the cash flow of KSEB. ‘‘The Commission notes that the arrears on account of electricity charges have been increasing year by year and stands at ₹2,771.00 crore as on December 31, 2021. The Commission is of the firm view that the timely collection of electricity dues is the primary responsibility of the licensee.