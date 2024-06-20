ADVERTISEMENT

Power bank explodes onboard Air Arabia flight from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode, none hurt

Updated - June 20, 2024 02:16 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 02:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

According to passengers, flames and smoke were noticed when plane was getting ready to take off from Abu Dhabi airport

The Hindu Bureau

Though the passengers have shot the footage of the fumes, the crew reportedly instructed all of the passengers to delete the video before boarding the flight again. (image for representation only) | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A passenger’s power bank exploded onboard an Air Arabia flight from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode in Kerala on June 20 morning, sending passengers into panic.

According to passengers, flames and smoke were noticed when the plane was getting ready to take off from the Abu Dhabi airport. Though the passenger who owned the power bank tried to douse the fire, the cabin crew, who rushed to the scene, helped the passenger extinguish the flames.

The nervous passengers were instructed by the cabin crew to disembark the flight through the exit door on the front side.

Meanwhile, two passengers who tried to open the exit doors on the rear side were not allowed to fly to Kerala, along with two passenger who owned the power bank, according to a passenger, identified as Naseem of Kuttiyadi who later arrived in Kozhikode, who spoke to the media.

Passengers told to delete footage

No one was hurt in the incident. Though the passengers have shot the footage of the fumes, the crew reportedly instructed all of the passengers to delete the video before boarding the flight again, he said.

Airlines allow power banks in hand luggage instead of check-in luggage due to the risk associated with handling of lithium-ion batteries.

