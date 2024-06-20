GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Power bank explodes onboard Air Arabia flight from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode, none hurt

According to passengers, flames and smoke were noticed when plane was getting ready to take off from Abu Dhabi airport

Updated - June 20, 2024 02:16 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 02:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Though the passengers have shot the footage of the fumes, the crew reportedly instructed all of the passengers to delete the video before boarding the flight again. (image for representation only)

Though the passengers have shot the footage of the fumes, the crew reportedly instructed all of the passengers to delete the video before boarding the flight again. (image for representation only) | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A passenger’s power bank exploded onboard an Air Arabia flight from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode in Kerala on June 20 morning, sending passengers into panic.

According to passengers, flames and smoke were noticed when the plane was getting ready to take off from the Abu Dhabi airport. Though the passenger who owned the power bank tried to douse the fire, the cabin crew, who rushed to the scene, helped the passenger extinguish the flames.

The nervous passengers were instructed by the cabin crew to disembark the flight through the exit door on the front side.

Meanwhile, two passengers who tried to open the exit doors on the rear side were not allowed to fly to Kerala, along with two passenger who owned the power bank, according to a passenger, identified as Naseem of Kuttiyadi who later arrived in Kozhikode, who spoke to the media.

Passengers told to delete footage

No one was hurt in the incident. Though the passengers have shot the footage of the fumes, the crew reportedly instructed all of the passengers to delete the video before boarding the flight again, he said.

Airlines allow power banks in hand luggage instead of check-in luggage due to the risk associated with handling of lithium-ion batteries.

Related Topics

Kerala / air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.