Poultry waste collectors to face action for charging excessive fee

Poultry waste collection agencies will have their licences revoked if they are found to be charging excessive tipping fee or committing other contractual violations, District Collector N. Devidas said here on Wednesday. He was presiding over a district-level facilitation and monitoring committee meeting held at the Kollam collectorate.

The licence of the agencies will be renewed only after checking and ensuring that no extra fee is charged. Panchayats should submit performance reports of rental plants and inspections should be ensured during operational period. The recommendation of the expert committee will be accepted for setting up new rental plants. Action will be taken against illegal garbage collection agencies. It is not allowed to collect chicken waste and use it as fish feed.

The Collector also instructed to ensure the documents of persons who have applied to start new agencies are proper before issuing licences. Local Self-Government department joint director Saju, Suchitwa Mission district coordinator K. Anil Kumar and other officials attended.

