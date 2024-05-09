Poultry farmers face unprecedented crisis due to scorching heat and high production cost

Even as broiler chicken prices have increased beyond ₹190-200 a kg, poultry industry in Kerala is struggling to sustain due to increase in cost of production and climatic factors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broiler poultry prices in the south Indian States are showing a quantum jump over the past four-five weeks, especially after Easter and Id-ul-Fitr, due to high demand. But a huge mismatch in demand and supply exists in the sector as farmers and traders are unable to supply chicken as per the increased demand, resulting in increasing prices.

Today, consumers have to pay ₹155 as the retail price for one kg chicken. The farm rate price is more than ₹130 in the State and the price of dressed chicken is more than ₹190-200 per kg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The increase in the market price of chicken, however, is not helping farmers to sustain as there is heavy mortality in most broiler and breeder farms.

The increase in cost of production coupled with heat stress have reduced the production up to 60 % when compared to previous years, said T.P. Sethumadhavan, former Director of Entrepreneurship at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

Rise in temperature

“The increase in atmospheric temperature from 37°C to 42°Cis causing heavy mortality among chickens. In many broiler and breeder farms, more than 50% mortality rate has been recorded. This affects both the production of chicken and availability of chicks. This situation will continue till monsoon,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost of production increased due to the skyrocketing prices of poultry feed and chicks.

“The price of day-old chicks has increased to ₹55 and the feed price has increased to ₹42 from ₹36. Kerala is depending on neighbouring States such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for the supply of feed and chicks,” said Mr. Sethumadhavan.

“The summer season began affecting the supply of raw materials. The break-even price for producing one kg of chicken has increased from ₹95 to ₹120,” he added.

‘45% not rearing chicks’

The emerging risk in the industry is forcing many broiler growers in the south Indian States to keep away from the field. More than 45% of broiler farmers are not rearing chicks, says V.S. Pramod, secretary, Poultry Farmers and Traders Samithi, Kerala.

“An increase in the price of chicken alone cannot make farming sustainable. Sustainable farming requires climate-resilient technologies and the availability of day-old chicks and feed ingredients at reduced or subsidised rates. Small holders cannot sustain themselves during this crisis,” said Mr. Pramod.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.