Kerala

Poultry farm closed down for lack of hygiene

Health authorities closed down a poultry farm at Karakurissi in the district on Monday citing lack of cleanliness as reason.

Local people had complained against the farm. Officials said the farm was functioning by violating the norms on hygiene.

