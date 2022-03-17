Pottekkatt award for three writers
Goa Governor to present prizes on March 30
KANNUR
The 29th literary awards instituted in memory of eminent writer S.K. Pottekkatt have been conferred on writers Pramod Kumar Athirakam, V. N. Santhosh Kumar, and Anu Patiyams. The award carries a citation, sculpture and a purse of ₹25,000, said a release from the S.K. Pottekkatt Award Samithi. Pramod Kumar Athirakam’s novel “Kalam Kanakkedukku”, V. N. Santhosh Kumar’s essay collection “Akamporul” and Anu Patiyams’ travel literature “Nilamalagaliley Mayakazhakal” were selected for the award. The samithi has also conferred encouragement award to Shimaja Shivram for the collection of short stories “Agniga”. Goa Governor P. S Sreedharan Pillai will hand over the award at a function Hotel Alagapuri in Kozhikode on March 30.
