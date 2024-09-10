Potholes on Kundannoor-Thevara bridge filled, High Court told

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday closed a public interest litigation highlighting the bad condition of the Kundannoor-Thevara bridge in view of the submission by the counsel for the contractor and the Public Works department (PWD) that potholes on the bridge had been filled, and that the main work would begin after Onam holidays.

The Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice S. Manu, while closing the petition filed by Boban Nedumparambil, former vice chairman of Maraud municipality, made it clear that the petitioner would be free to approach the court in the future if the repairs undertaken by the contractor were faulty.

According to the petitioner, the bridge, part of NH 966 B, is the longest in the State constructed 25 years ago. The tarred portion of the bridge had started developing cracks after the completion of the construction. Repairs carried out on the bridge had often been an eyewash. They were being done without conducting any scientific studies. Even the footpaths along the bridge were also in a poor condition.

