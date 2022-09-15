Potholes abound on road, VACB tells HC

Several repair works remain incomplete, adds the Vigilance report

Potholes that hamper safe and smooth movement of vehicles abound in the Thottumugham-Palakattuthazham corridor of Aluva-Perumbavoor Road, which was repaired three weeks ago, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) submitted in a report filed before the Kerala High Court on Wednesday. Several repair works remain incomplete, said the report.

The court had on Tuesday directed the Ernakulam District Collector to file a report on the road becoming pothole-ridden within three weeks of repair. It said the Collector was empowered to take suo motu action in her capacity as Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) if a road developed potholes or undulations within six months of it being repaired.

The court had further directed the Vigilance to probe such cases and to book the engineer and contractor concerned.

The court order comes in the wake of a slew of petitions filed by, among others, C.P. Ajithkumar, owner of a city-based travel company, highlighting the threat that ill-maintained roads posed to the life of motorists and pedestrians.