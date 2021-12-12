Pothencode murder: three arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 December 2021 23:03 IST

Autorickshaw, two motorcycles used by 11 perpetrators also seized

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police on Sunday arrested three people and took seven others into custody in connection with the gruesome murder of a youth near Pothencode a day ago.

The police identified those arrested for the murder of Kalloor native Sudheesh as Nandeesh, 22, Nidheesh, 24, both hailing from Sasthavattom near Chirayinkeezhu, and Renjith, 28, of Kaniyapuram. The autorickshaw and the two motorcycles that were used by the 11 perpetrators are also learnt to have been seized. Renjith, who drove the autorickshaw, was apprehended at his wife’s house in Attingal.

While seven people have been taken into custody, the prime accused Rajesh alias Ottakam Rajesh remains at large. The police remained confident of nabbing him without delay.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) P.K. Madhu said the incident is being viewed as one borne out of gang rivalry. The deceased as well as those accused in the case have been involved in numerous criminal cases. Multiple teams led by Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) have been formed to crack the case, he added.

The incident is believed to be retaliation against an attack on two members of Rajesh’s gang allegedly by Sudheesh and a few others in Mangattumoola near Attingal on December 6. Ever since, Sudheesh has remained in hiding in a relative’s house where he was murdered on Saturday.

Prior to the murder, the gang is learnt to have conducted a ‘rehearsal’ during which they tested country bombs that they purportedly procured for the crime. They used the bombs to scare away a group of local residents who attempted to intervene after the gang chased Sudheesh to his relative’s house.

Meanwhile, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil found fault in the surveillance measures adopted by the police. The lackadaisical approach towards addressing complaints without delay has been benefiting criminal elements. The law enforcers must ensure tight vigil to bring such people to book and enforce peace, he said.