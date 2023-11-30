HamberMenu
Potential of AI should be harnessed in agriculture: Dr. Kota Harinarayana

November 30, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Kota Harinarayana, the brain behind India’s indigenous light combat aircraft (Tejas), said that the vast potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be harnessed in the agriculture sector to revolutionise precision farming.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Meet the Pioneers in Science and Technology’ event, organised by the Government Engineering College at Mananthavady as a part of its silver jubilee celebrations, Dr. Harinarayana stressed the role of students in the endeavour.

He also highlighted the transformative power of AI technology, envisioning the possibility of a ten-fold increase in agricultural yield while concurrently reducing water usage, fertilisers, and pesticides.

The event served as a platform to advocate for AI’s integration into agricultural practices, stimulating discussions and emphasising the vital role of technology in shaping the future of farming.

Dr B.N. Suresh, former director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, interacted with students on the ‘Chandrayaan 3’ mission.

Dr. K. Sudhakar, retired Professor, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Bombay, and aircraft design expert Raj Kanwar Jolly from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited shared their expertise with the students.

College principal Dr. E.A. Jasmin welcomed the audience. Dr. K.K. Saijal, programme coordinator, proposed a vote of thanks.

Various programmes, such as tech fest, exhibition, open house, entrepreneurs meet, and workshops in various domains would be held in connection with the silver jubilee celebrations, organisers said.

