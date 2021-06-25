Postwoman charged with swindling of money

KASARAGOD

25 June 2021 22:10 IST

Funds deposited in Sukanya Smriti Yojana scheme missing

A case has been registered against a postwoman on the charge of swindling money at the Pullur post office in Ambalathara in Kasaragod district.

The Ambalathara police registered a case against K.S. Indukumari of Pallikkara Poochakatte on a complaint lodged by the Kanhangad subdivision postal inspector, K.E. Ismail.

The action was taken after four women customers lodged a complaint with the postal department stating that the money they had deposited in the Sukanya Smriti Yojana scheme at the Ambalathara post office was missing.

The alleged irregularities took place between August 20, 2016, and February 25 this year. The complaint by the women said they had been cheated of ₹1.46 lakh.

The money paid by the investors was recorded in the book but was not credited into the post office account.

The issue came to notice when two depositors went to withdraw money but found no funds in their accounts.

Meanwhile, two others too have forward with a similar complaint. Based on the complaints, Indukumari has been suspended from service.