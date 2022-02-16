Postmortem finds more wounds on youth’s body

A postmortem conducted on Ashique, 24, whose body was recovered from Palappuram near Ottappalam on Tuesday after it was secretly buried by his killer two months ago, found that five deep stabs had been inflicted on him. It was found that Ashique had died of two stab wounds on his chest.

Ashique’s friend Mohammed Firos admitted to the police on Monday that he had killed Ashique during a quarrel that took place on December 17, 2021. Firos had said that he had stabbed Ashique on his neck, and had not disclosed the four stabs he inflicted on the chest and stomach. The police are yet to recover the weapon used for stabbing.

Firos was arrested on Monday in connection with a theft case that took place at a mobile phone shop at Ongallur, near Pattambi, in 2015. Both Firos and Ashique were accused in that case. Firos made the shocking disclosure about the murder of Ashique, who had been missing, when the police questioned him.

Firos was produced before a court on Wednesday and was remanded in judicial custody.