Postings made during VS rule: Chennithala

KOCHI

11 February 2021 19:26 IST

‘Hold talks with agitators to resolve issue’

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is now regularising the temporary appointments of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] cadres made during the previous LDF regime under V.S. Achuthanandan.

“The claims by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the government is regularising the appointments made during the Congress-regime are false. The Chief Minister said the government is regularising the temporary appointments made 10 years back. Those appointments were made when Mr. Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister,” he said here on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ramesh said the youth were forced to protest on the streets after witnessing large-scale back-door appointments by the government. The statement by the Chief Minister that those protesting did not figure in the rank list was not true.

“The social media posts made by the protesters saying that they were denied appointment despite figuring in the rank list have now come to the fore. The government should shed its double-standards on the issue and hold talks with the agitators to resolve their demands,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh asked why the government remained adamant on the appointment of those figuring in various rank lists. The Chief Minister is demeaning the protesters similar to the position adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the agitating farmers, he said.