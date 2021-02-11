Postings made during VS rule: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is now regularising the temporary appointments of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] cadres made during the previous LDF regime under V.S. Achuthanandan.
“The claims by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the government is regularising the appointments made during the Congress-regime are false. The Chief Minister said the government is regularising the temporary appointments made 10 years back. Those appointments were made when Mr. Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister,” he said here on Thursday.
Mr. Ramesh said the youth were forced to protest on the streets after witnessing large-scale back-door appointments by the government. The statement by the Chief Minister that those protesting did not figure in the rank list was not true.
“The social media posts made by the protesters saying that they were denied appointment despite figuring in the rank list have now come to the fore. The government should shed its double-standards on the issue and hold talks with the agitators to resolve their demands,” he said.
Mr. Ramesh asked why the government remained adamant on the appointment of those figuring in various rank lists. The Chief Minister is demeaning the protesters similar to the position adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the agitating farmers, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath