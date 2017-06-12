Posting of ADGP: govt. told to reply to charge

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State government to respond to the allegation that Tomin J. Thachankary, Additional Director-General of Police who is facing criminal cases, has been appointed at the Police Headquarters to keep tabs on the activities of the reinstated State Police Chief T.P. Senkumar.

The Bench,while considering a public interest writ petition filed by Jose Thomas of Alappuzha against the en masse transfer of top police officers, directed the State government to file an affidavit in the case.

The court pointed out that the actions of the government had been called into question on the ground that the people holding high public office should not have controversial credentials.

According to the petitioner, an en masse reshuffle of top police officers had been carried out two days prior to the reinstatement of Mr. Senkumar. In fact, as many as 100 Deputy Superintendents of Police were transferred. Tomin J. Thachankary who was serving as Additional Director-General of Police,Coastal Police had been appointed at the Police Headquarters in the place of ADGP Anil Kant who has been shifted as ADGP in charge of Vigilance. The petitioner alleged that there were criminal cases pending against Mr. Thanchankary involving moral turpitude as well as the departmental proceedings. The transfers were effected with a view to keep a check on Mr. Senkumar.

The petitioner further pointed out that the government wanted to ensure that the Police Headquarters was put absolutely under the grip of the “political masters in the government.” It was quite contrary to the law laid down by the Supreme Court in the Prakash Singh case. The government was subverting the process of law and promoting the growth of authoritarianism, shaking the very foundations of democracy .As a result, the State Police Chief whom the administration, supervision, direction and control of the police throughout the State was vested as per Section 18 (1) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011, had become “a non entity.” This amounted to a fraud on the Constitution and subversion of Rule of Law, the petitioner alleged.