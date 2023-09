September 07, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Award 2022, instituted by The LAW Trust, will be presented posthumously to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

The recipient of the award, comprising a statuette, citation and cash award of ₹50,000, was chosen by a jury chaired by former Vice-Chancellor of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies N.K. Jayakumar. It will be handed over to Chandy’s wife, Mariamma Oommen, on the occasion of the National Law Day on November 26.