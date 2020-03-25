Posters to be affixed in front of quarantining houses

The district administration has decided to stick posters in front of residential buildings that house quarantined persons, cautioning visitors against contacting them.

District Collector P.B. Noohu said here on Wednesday that the decision was part of the ongoing disease-prevention drive against COVID-19. The poster displays the name and address of the quarantined person, the quarantine period, number of family members, and the dos and don’ts to be followed. A signed affidavit stating their consent for remaining in quarantine till the date fixed by the Health Department would be obtained from them. Legal proceedings would be initiated against those who try to misuse the poster for defaming those in quarantine or their relatives through social media.

NoRKs cautioned

The Collector cautioned Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) against violating the quarantine norms.

Seventeen cases have been registered in connection with COVID-19 surveillance in the district and these included those who have strayed out of their houses during the quarantine period. The Collector directed the police to register 24 cases on the basis of the reports received from Revenue Divisional Officers for violation of the quarantine norms in the district on Tuesday alone.

Eighteen of the quarantine violators are from Konni, four from Adoor, and two from Ranni, official sources said.

Migrant workers

The district administration would open relief camps in all five taluks for accommodating migrant workers. Drinking water, food, and other basic amenities would be provided at the camps.