Posters against Veena George surface in Pathanamthitta

April 02, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst protests by the Orthodox faction against a proposed move by the LDF government to introduce a bill to settle the Malankara church dispute, posters accusing the Health Minister Veena George of maintaining silence surfaced in Pathanamthitta on Sunday.

The posters, which appeared in the premises of some Orthodox churches in Pathanamathitta on Sunday, noted that Ms.George had become a Minister using the sweat and votes of the Orthodox Church and asked her to speak up on the issue. It further urged the Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to execute justice.

The posters, put up by an unidentified group called ‘Orthodox Yuvajanam,’ were soon removed by onlookers.

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church later clarified that it had nothing to do with the posters and no organisation called ‘Orthodox Yuvajanam’ was functioning under it. The church, according to an official spokesperson, maintains a cordial relationship with Ms. George.

