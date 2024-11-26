ADVERTISEMENT

Posters against Surendran, Muraleedharan appear in Kozhikode

Published - November 26, 2024 11:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

One of the posters that appeared in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Hand-written posters criticising BharatJP State president K. Surendran, State vice-president P. Raghunath, and former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan appeared in different parts of Kozhikode city on Tuesday morning even as the party’s State-level leadership was holding a meeting in Kochi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The posters in Malayalam read “V. Muraleedharan, K. Surendran, P. Raghunath ennivar BJPyile Kuruva sangham, ivare purathakkoo, BJPyerakshikkoo, Save BJP (V. Muraleedharan, K. Surendran and P. Raghunath are like the Kuruva gang of thieves in the BJP, expel them and save the BJP).”

Former Wayanad BJP president resigns from party

This comes against the backdrop of a reported demand growing within the BJP for Mr. Surendran’s resignation in the wake of National Democratic Alliance candidate C. Krishnakumar’s defeat in the recently held byelection to the Palakkad Assembly constituency. While Mr. Raghunath was the party leader in-charge (prabhari) for the byelection, Mr. Surendran is believed to be behind Mr. Krishnakumar’s candidature there.

BJP Kerala unit tries to put up a united face amidst growing internal rumblings over the defeat in Palakkad byelection

The posters were pasted at Nadakkavu, outside the Calicut Press Club at Muthalakkulam and on a board outside Mararji Bhavan, the BJP’s Kozhikode district committee office near the Tali Temple. However, they were removed by party workers before the afternoon. It is not yet clear who are behind the posters. But their appearance is significant because Mr. Surendran, while addressing a press conference in Kozhikode on Monday, had expressed his displeasure against party leaders voicing their views in public. He had also left the question of his continuance in the post to the Central leadership, making it clear that all his actions should be audited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US