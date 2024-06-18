ADVERTISEMENT

Posters against Congress leadership in Thrissur appear again 

Updated - June 18, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Thrissur

Subcommittee inquiring failure in Lok Sabha election meets leaders

The Hindu Bureau

KERALA THRISSUR Posters that appeared in Thrissur city on Tuesday against Congress leader T.N. Prathapan. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Indicating that problems in the Congress party in Thrissur are unlikely to die down easily, posters against the district party leadership appeared again in the city on Tuesday.

Posters appeared in front of the District Congress Committee (DCC) office and in the city against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T.N. Prathapan.

Posters calling Mr. Prathapan an ‘agent of the Sangh Parivar’ and ‘curse of Thrissur ‘ also demand disciplinary action against him. “Don’t dream of contesting from Manalur,’ reads another poster.

The posters appeared on Tuesday as the subcommittee led by senior leader K.C. Joseph arrived at the DCC office to inquire into the failure of the United Democratic Front candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. The panel met leaders in the district.

Posters criticising the party district leadership started appearing after the pathetic failure of the UDF in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. The poster controversy and clashes between the two groups in the DCC led to the resignation of DCC president Jose Vallur and UDF district chairman M.P. Vincent.

After taking charge as the temporary DCC president on Sunday, Palakkad MP-designate V.K. Sreekandan categorically said that strict action would be taken against those who were trying to demean the party through posters and campaigns.

However, the posters appeared again giving indications that the skirmishes in the Congress party in Thrissur will continue.

