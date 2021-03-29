Postal voting for essential services staff, others begins

A cycle rally organised as part of the campaign Safe and Green Election under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation and Suchithwa Mission in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 March 2021 00:03 IST

For those above 80, persons with disabilities, COVID-19-positive and those quarantined

Postal voting by electors in the essential services category began in the district on Sunday.

The votes are being cast at the special postal voting centres opened in all the 14 assembly segments in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

The postal voting facility for this category of voters will close at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The Election Commission of India had arranged the postal vote facility for electors in the essential services category and government officials on election duty on April 6.

Informed beforehand

Eligible voters are being informed beforehand about the time and location of the centre through SMS or the nodal officer concerned.

The casting of postal ballots by absentee voters - electors who are above 80, persons with disabilities and COVID-19-positive and quarantined electors - also is progressing in the district. Special teams of polling officials are visiting the voters at their residences with the ballots.

Meanwhile, the second inspection of the expenditure registers of the candidates in the district will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday. The inspections in the Varkala, Attingal, Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, Kazhakuttam, Vattiyurkavu, Parassala and Kattakada will be carried out on Tuesday.

Inspections in Chirayinkeezhu, Aruvikkara, Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Kovalam and Neyyattinkara will be held on Wednesday.

A cycle rally was conducted in the capital city on Sunday for raising awareness in the people about elections.

SVEEP

The event was organised as part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes of the Election Commission of India.

District Development Commissioner Vinay Goyal and RDO (Nedumangad) Chetan Meena flagged off the rally from Manaveeyam road, a pressnote said.